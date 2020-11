Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Faisal Mekdad on his election as the new Syrian FM in a phone talk on Sunday.

Zarif also once again expressed his condolence over the passing of Walid al-Muallem and emphasized the expansion of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Late Syrian FM, Walid al-Muallem, passed away early on Monday at the age of 79 as reported by Syrian media outlets, following years of poor health and heart problems.

