IAEA confirms inspectors access to all intended sites in Iran

The latest report of the IAEA confirms the nuclear watchdog’s inspectors had additional access to all the intended sites in Iran, emphasizing that the organization is indeed continuing to verify Iran's nuclear activities under the Safeguards Agreement.

The report, published in 40 paragraphs, confirms the verification of Iran's nuclear activities and cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

Despite Iran's extensive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA Director General Rafael under pressure from the West called for greater transparency about Iran's nuclear activities on Wednesday.

His remarks came as the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a joint statement in late August, at the end of Rafael Grossi's two-day visit to Tehran, stating, "Iran has voluntarily provided access to the Agency's two designated sites and will facilitate the Agency's verification activities to resolve these issues." 219

Grossi says the presence of uranium particles at an undeclared location in Iran still needs to be fully and promptly clarified by Tehran. Iran’s ambassador to the agency says while it took the IAEA eight months to analyze samples, Iran has only had two and a half months to work on the latest findings of the agency and provide clarifications.

Grossi also reported that Iran has begun feeding uranium gas into a cascade of more advanced centrifuges at its underground enrichment plant at Natanz. The move is part of measures undertaken by Iran beyond the limitations set in the nuclear deal following the US withdrawal in 2018.

The IAEA chief says the operation of these more advanced centrifuges will not lead to a significant increase in the volume of Iran’s enriched uranium, currently 12 times the limit mentioned in the nuclear deal.

Iran says it’s ready to reverse all the steps it has taken beyond its commitments when sanctions are lifted and the European signatories to the deal comply with their commitment to cooperate in the economic and nuclear fields with Tehran.

