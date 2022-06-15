  1. Iran
Jun 15, 2022, 8:49 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 15

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, June 15.

Arman-e Melli:

US non-commitment barrier to reaching agreement 

Asia:

Pakistan FM visits Tehran

Aftab:

Blinken claims Iran must decide very quickly to return JCPOA commitments

Re-election of Erdogan to be in interest of Iran, Turkish expert says

Ebtekar:

Iran says Grossi's report on nuclear sites lacks legal facts

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran Labour Minister resigns

Iran responds to Grossi's report on 3 nuclear sites

Kayhan:

Iran gives technical response to IAEA's political resolution

