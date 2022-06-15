Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 15

Arman-e Melli:
US non-commitment barrier to reaching agreement
Asia:
Pakistan FM visits Tehran
Aftab:
Blinken claims Iran must decide very quickly to return JCPOA commitments
Re-election of Erdogan to be in interest of Iran, Turkish expert says
Ebtekar:
Iran says Grossi's report on nuclear sites lacks legal facts
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Iran Labour Minister resigns
Iran responds to Grossi's report on 3 nuclear sites
Kayhan:
Iran gives technical response to IAEA's political resolution
RHM/
Your Comment