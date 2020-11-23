Iran to operate 174 IR-M2 centrifuges at Natanz facility

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi says the country will operate 174 advanced IR-M2 centrifuges at Natanz nuclear facility.

In an interview with Khabar Online website, Gharibabadi the injection of uranium hexafluoride, or UF6, into the centrifuge is the final step in initiating the enrichment and separation of uranium-238 from uranium-235.

Iran’s exports to EU hit a 13% growth in nine months

Iran’s export of non-oil products to the European Union registered a 13 percent hike in the nine months of the current year in 2020 (from Jan. to Sept).

Iran’s resistance drove US away from its strategic position

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major says the Islamic Revolution’s resistance power has managed to weaken the US’ strategic position.

Above 13k of new Covid-19 cases in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,053 COVID-19 infections and 475 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

FAO supporting Iran in fight against Desert Locust

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) provides Islamic Republic of Iran with additional pesticide sprayers, backing the country in the fight against Desert Locust.

'Karrar' tanks passing final tests by Army Ground Forces

The Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said Iranian homegrown military tank "Karrar" is passing its final tests to be used by the forces.

As the commander informed a number of Karrar tanks were delivered to the armored units of the Ground Force to be tested and evaluated before being used by the Force in operations.

Iran, Armenia to hold 2nd webinar on cultural relations

The second edition of the webinar on Iran-Armenia cultural relations will be held this week.

12 Iranian professors among most cited researchers in world

According to the newly unveiled list of Highly Cited Researchers™ 2020 by Clarivate (WoS), 12 Iranian researchers were among the most prominent researchers in the world.

Maximum pressure policy 'maximum defeat' for Americans

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman noted that today all countries have realized that the US policy of maximum pressure has resulted in a ‘maximum defeat’ for the United States.

3rd round of Iran-Ukraine talks to be held on compensation

An informed source announced that the third round of Iran-Ukraine talks over the flight 752 incident will be held in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on the compensation issue.

IAEA confirms inspectors access to all intended sites in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed the additional access of the organization's inspectors to the sites in Iran.

The latest report of the IAEA confirms the nuclear watchdog’s inspectors had additional access to all the intended sites in Iran, emphasizing that the organization is indeed continuing to verify Iran's nuclear activities under the Safeguards Agreement.

