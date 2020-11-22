Saudi begging for role in possible talks with Iran

Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told CNBC that Saudi Arabia should be a part of any potential negotiations between the incoming US administration and Iran on a new nuclear deal.

He said Riyadh seeks to partner with the US administration on a potential new agreement, which would not only limit Iran’s nuclear activities but also seek to address its regional activities.

Praising US President Donald Trump’s hawkish moves against Iran, the Saudi diplomat said such an accord could be labeled the “JCPOA++.”

The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that limited the country’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The original agreement was signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations’ Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, plus Germany.

Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, calling it the “worst deal in history.” Since then, his administration has triggered economic terrorism against the Iranian nation.

Such an agreement could go even further, Al-Saud claimed, saying that a “JCPOA++” deal could also seek to address Iran’s ballistic missile programs and other arms programs.

This is while Iran has always reiterated the defensive nature of its military power, and the country’s principled stance is that its missile power is non-negotiable.

