'Instead of political projection, fulfill your commitments'

Iranian foreign ministry Spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh's reaction came while France, Germany, and the UK - the E3 - on Wednesday, responded to the IAEA Board of Governors following the agency's latest update to governments on its verification and monitoring of Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments.

The E3 claimed that Iran's further violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were "hollowing out" core non-proliferation benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Reacting to them, Khatibzadeh said on Friday: "Instead of political projections, the three European countries are expected to act in full compliance with their obligations under the JCPOA".

"The peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely within the framework of international law and are completely legal and are pursued in line with the inalienable rights of the world countries," he added.

He explained that after the US withdrawal from JCPOA and reimposition of sanctions and with Europe not fulfilling its commitments in the economic fields, Iran started to scale down its JCPOA obligations according to Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

"The move is in full accordance with the JCPOA [and as announced earlier] Iran will step back in case other parties meet their obligations," he added.

HJ/5076117