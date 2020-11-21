US, S. Arabia cause largest human tragedy for Yemeni children

On International Children's Day, the Ministry of Health stated in a statement that 2,643 children were killed by direct airstrikes and 4,205 were injured, noting that this is a testament to the criminality of the enemy.

“The suffocating siege on Yemen kills hundreds of thousands of children,” it added according to Almasirah.

“While millions are waiting for the same fate.”

The statement pointed out that nearly 2 million children under the age of five are malnourished, including 400,000 critically ill children and 12,000 children who have died.

The Ministry of Health held the coalition of aggression legal, humanitarian, and moral responsibility, calling on the whole world to take a serious stand to stop this aggression and lift the blockade.

It also called on the United Nations and UNICEF to reconsider the inclusion of the coalition of aggression in the blacklist of child killers, and for the countries of the free world to take serious action to lift the childhood tragedy in Yemen.

Iranian officials believe that Saudi Arabia has been financing terrorism and that the country is the source of instability in the region. They say the country is desperately struggling to divert public opinion regarding its long history of widespread support for terrorism as well as its destabilizing actions in the region including the Yemeni crisis. They also note that Saudi Wahhabi ideology is the main inspiration for the most dangerous terrorist groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda in the region and the country supports them financially with oil dollars.

According to UNICEF, Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than 24 million people – some 80 percent of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children.

