https://en.mehrnews.com/news/166152/ Nov 21, 2020, 10:00 PM News Code 166152 Video Video Nov 21, 2020, 10:00 PM VIDEO: US military forces leaving Al-Taji TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – This video depicts the withdrawal of American troops from the Al-Taji region of Iraq. Download 5 MB News Code 166152 Tags Iraq Taji Camp US Troops Related News US, S. Arabia cause largest human tragedy for Yemeni children Iranian Army’s parades in provinces 'Club of Sanctioned' to force US lift cruel sanctions: MP
Your Comment