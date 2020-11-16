UN anti-Iran Human Rights resolution ignores Iranians' rights

The head of the Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights made some remarks in reaction to the UN anti-Iran resolution on Human Rights.

The resolution, which is supposed to be submitted to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, lacks any legal basis and it doesn’t reflect the realities of human rights in Iran, he said and added, “Supporters of such anti-Iran resolution, are also the violators of the human rights of the Iranian nation, people of Palestine, Yemen as well as their own nation in terms of supporting the terrorist groups."

The main basis of this resolution, the report of the UN Secretary-General on the human rights situation in Iran, suffers numerous shortcomings, flaws, and contradictions, he noted.

"The UN Secretary-General has criticized Iran over the punishment of drug smugglers in this country, however, he has not mentioned anything about the United States and its NATO allies, who have a 20-year military presence in Afghanistan and have a big role in supporting the drug production and its increase by 45 times", he explained.

According to Bagheri, the devastating effect of drug production increase on Iranian society, the martyrdom of 4,000 Iranians and the injuries of 12,000 Iranian soldiers in the fight against drug trafficking, the effects of US oppressive sanctions in restricting Iran's access to anti-narcotic equipment, the consequences of the US economic sanctions on living conditions of the Iranian people amid the global crisis of COVID-19, were the example of the contradictions of the UN resolution.

Bagheri also voiced his objection over the ignorance of the biggest 2020 human rights violation in which Lt. General Soleimani, who spent all his life on defending human rights and in the fight against, was assassinated cowardly.

