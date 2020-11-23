Iraqi army launches anti-ISIL operation in Al Anbar province

Security sources announced that the Iraqi army launched a large-scale military operation against ISIL terrorist elements in the western desert of Al-Rutba in Al Anbar province on Monday, Alahed News reported.

The operation began after receiving information about the presence of ISIL terrorists in the desert, the source added.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

