Saudi Arabia source of instability in region

Takht Ravanchi categorically rejected the false allegations made by the King of Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic on Thursday.

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia is desperately struggling to divert public opinion regarding its long history of widespread support for terrorism as well as its destabilizing actions in the region including the Yemeni crisis.

“It is well established that Saudi Arabia, as a source of instability in the region, was the main sponsor of Saddam in his eight-year aggression against Iran, during which it has committed numerous crimes, including the use of chemical weapons against Iranian and Iraqi civilians,” he added.

Takht Ravanchi further noted that Saudi Wahhabi ideology is the main inspiration for the most dangerous terrorist groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda in the region and the country supports them financially with oil dollars.

He also maintained that another clear example of Saudi regional destabilization is the invasion of Yemen which resulted in the killing of women and children and the destruction of houses and hospitals in the country.

In a video conference to address UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the Saudi king called on the international community to confront Iran at the time when evidence indicates that Saudi Arabia is planning to normalize its relations with the Zionist Regime.

