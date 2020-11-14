Security of Iranian nation, priority of Iran Armed Forces

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati spoke about the latest developments in the borders of the country.

Hailing the efforts of the Armed Forces, especially the Army Ground Forces in terms of maintaining the security of all border areas of the country, he stressed that today, all Iranian borders enjoy the necessary security.

Referring to the increase of forces stationed in the northwestern borders of the country, Nemati said, “As maintaining the independence and territorial integrity of the country is the focus of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Certainly, when two neighboring countries engage in military conflict, we observe developments more sensitively.”

Stating that the geopolitical situation of the region is such that the insecurity can spread to other areas, he said, “Therefore, since the security and tranquility of Iranian people in border cities are of great importance to us, we deployed forces in Northwest border areas to monitor all the exit and entry points of the country.”

Last week, a peace agreement was signed between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Since the beginning of the Karabakh dispute between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 26, 2020, dozens of mortar shells had hit some areas on the Iranian border.

