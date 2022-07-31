Biden tests positive for Covid, returns to quarantine

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," the doctor said, adding that Biden "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well," TASS reported.

However, due to the positive antigen test, "Biden will reinitiate strict isolation procedures."

O’Connor noted that the President was taking Paxlovid medicine, known for the return of symptoms in some patients after negative test results, or, as in Biden’s case, positive test results.

According to the doctor, there "is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time," but the specialists will continue observing the President’s condition.

