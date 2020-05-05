Iran dispatches coronavirus test kits consignment to Germany

The test kits are manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Iran has sent its coronavirus test kits to various countries by the present time.

Its consignment including 15 ventilators, 5,000 test kits, 6,000 face mask, 2,000 medical gloves, and other medical equipment was delivered to Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, and Public Services, and Transportation described Iran's move to send ventilators and Coronavirus test kits as a sign of deep love and friendship between the two countries.

In mid-April, Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Kianoush Jahanpour said that the country has developed COVID-19 rapid test kits based on antibody detection, adding that the kits will hit the market soon.

He went on to say that no drug and vaccine has yet been produced in the world to treat and prevent coronavirus and the best way to contain this epidemic, which makes social work and reopening of jobs possible, is to use COVID-19 rapid testing from antibodies.

On March 9, Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei informed that Iranian knowledge-based companies would put their produced coronavirus test kits to the market next Iranian calendar month, Farvardin (Starting on March 20, 2020).

Since the beginning of the entry of coronavirus, into the country, the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration of Iran and Ministry of Health issued a call that if any knowledge-based company was able to produce a drug and/or kit.

