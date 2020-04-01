Iran ready to export coronavirus test kits

While Iranian knowledge-based companies have started manufacturing kits, assembling lines for mass production of corona test kits have also gone into operation in Iran.

"Some 50 technological firms have announced readiness to produce test kits, of which five were selected and permitted by Pasteur Institute to start production," Biglari said, "We are now independent from foreigners in manufacturing kits and are able to meet domestic demand."

"In case of any need we can share our knowledge with neighboring countries under the supervision of WHO," he added.

On March 9, Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei informed that Iranian knowledge-based companies would put their produced coronavirus test kits to the market next Iranian calendar month, Farvardin (Starting on March 20, 2020).

Since the beginning of entry of coronavirus, into the country, the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in cooperation with Food and Drug Administration of Iran and Ministry of Health issued a call that if any knowledge-based company was able to produce a drug and/or kit.

Applicants had to introduce themselves in order to meet the demand of the country in the field of rapid diagnosis of coronavirus and treatment of the disease.

