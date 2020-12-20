Iranian firm produces ELISA kits to detect infection, cancer

According to the Vice Presidential Office for Science and Technology, the firm is currently producing ELISA Kit 96 Test and ELISA Kit 192 Test that can widely be used in the country’s healthcare system.

The company’s vice chairman, Afshin Tajeddin, said the kits are designed for the detection of various infectious diseases, hormonal abnormalities, and cancer markers.

The new products are reportedly quick, convenient, and accurate tools for the detection, and are competitive with foreign prototypes in terms of quality and price, he added.

ELISA kit is an analytical, plate-based technique to detect and quantify the presence of a target analyte in a liquid sample using antibodies.

Tajeddin also said the company currently markets panels for the detection of anemia and steroid, as well as calcium and bone metabolism panels, cardiac panels, diabetes panels and electrolyte panels.

