Protecting security of borders, Ground Force’s main priority

Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces said that protecting and preserving security of borders is an important priority of Iran’s Army Ground Force.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks on Tue. in his visit to Western border area and Ghasr-e-Shirin and emphasized that provision of security in border areas is the main mission of Iran’s Army Ground Forces.

Iran among top 5 in COVID-19 rapid test kit production

Chairman of the Coronavirus Combat Headquarter said that Iran is among the top five countries in the world in the production of COVID-19 rapid detection kit.

Iran summons Italian amb. to object to Canada

Iranian foreign ministry summoned Italy's ambassador, who represents Canada's interests in the country, on Tuesday to object to the Canadian government for violating the civil rights of Iranian expatriates living in Canada.

Iran, Afghanistan discuss peace talks process

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard met and held talks with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah. The ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries were discussed in the meeting of Iranian and Afghan officials.

Iran ready to admit Iraqi students in Air Defense Academy

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Major General Zaid Ibrahim Alwan on Tuesday morning. Stressing expansion of military cooperation with Iraq, Iranian Army Air Defense Force announced readiness to admit Iraqi students to Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Academy.

Rouhani vows support for harmed businesses under pandemic

Iranian President said the government has decided to take protective measures for the vulnerable groups of society whose businesses will be harmed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Death toll from coronavirus reaches 42,461 in Iran

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 42,461 with 788,473 confirmed cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari, the confirmed cases have experienced a surge during the current week, and in the past 24 hours, 13,352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran, increasing the total number of infections to 788,473.

