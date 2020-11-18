Iranian filmmaker joins juries at Cortos en Grande fest.

Golmakani is one of the five juries to judge 18 short films at the competition section of the 3rd edition of the Cortos en Grande Short Film Festival in Chile.

Ghasideh Golmakani was born in Tehran (Iran), into a family of journalist and artists. At age 18, she moved to Paris to follow her studies in “Art history” and “Cultural studies”.

She started to make movies after she moved back in Iran. She has made documentaries and making-of for several movies of notable Iranian directors such “Today” and “Daughter”, both directed by Reza Mirkarimi, “A Special Day”, directed by Homayoun Asadian, and “Sara and Aida” by Maziar Miri.

Besides her movie-making, she is writing analytical articles for various Iranian magazines such as “Film Magazine”.

“Limbo”, “Online Shopping” and “Horn” are among her fiction shorts.

Cortos en Grande Short Film Festival is an event organized by Fundación Viart and Balmaceda Arte Joven that seeks to promote young creation and give a new opportunity to new generations of filmmakers, highlighting and rewarding their work and talent. Its main objective is to be a platform for dissemination and real support for the development of emerging cinema, providing its filmmakers with a space for the presentation and development of their artistic proposals.

The event will be held on November 20-29, 2020 in Chile.

