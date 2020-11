Seven Iranian short, namely 'Animal' by Bahram & Bahman Ark, 'The White Tree' by Farima Khalili, 'Cafe Ka' by Hadi Amini, 'S' by Hamed Aslani, 'Cleaner' by Mohammad Reza Meghani, 'The Wolves' by Amir Reza Jalalian, and 'Reverence' by Sogol Rezvani will be screened at the Uşak Kısa Film Festival in Turkey.

The 7th edition of the festival will be held on December 12-20, 2020.

