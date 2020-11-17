Narges Abyar named jury member at Herat Women's FilmFest.

Narges Abyar is an Iranian film director, author and screenwriter, best known for directing Track 143, Breath, and When the Moon Was Full. The film Track 143 is adapted from Abyar's novel titled The Third Eye narrating the story of a woman and her son during the time of war. Her films sensitively picture the sufferings of women and children caused by society, war or radicalism.

Abyar graduated in Persian literature; she started writing books in 1997. So far, she has written more than 30 stories and fiction books for children, young adults and adults.

Abyar received the award at Pakistan’s Hum Women Leaders Award 2020for her contributions for raising awareness about women and children’s plight in her films, according to the event’s organizers.

The Juri members of Herat International Women's Film Festival will be composed of Narges Abyar, along with other filmmakers and women's rights activists from Afghanistan, India, the United States, Spain, Russia, Greece, Tajikistan, France, Turkey and Iran.

The Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF) is an iconic and the most prestigious Women’s Film Festival in the region. It was established by the Roya Film House and Armanshahr Foundation/OPEN ASIA in 2013. It is an annual event held in Afghanistan; gathering filmmakers, cinema lovers, and activists from all over the world, HIWFF tackles issues such women Rights, gender equality, sexual identity, domestic violence among others through the power of the lens and cinema which is the window to society and particularly women in this case.

HIWFF, which comprises films about women and/or executed by women, aims to highlight the power of women in different life situations, the festival organizers believe in promoting a positive image of women struggling with dignity to make a change in their environment. The festival’s judges and programmers are coming from different film backgrounds, and are eager to put together an exciting and truly high-quality program of various films focusing on human problems.

