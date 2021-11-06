'World Northern Hemisphere' to vie at Chicago film festival

Written and directed by Hossein Tehrani, the Iranian feature film "World Northern Hemisphere" has managed to take part in the main and competition section of the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF).

The theme of "World Northern Hemisphere" is about racism and the film's synopsis reads, "Which race is superior ?!…"

The 38th edition of this cinematic event will be held in person and virtually from November 5 to 14 in Chicago.

As the first Academy-qualifying children’s film festival in the world, CICFF presents the best, most innovative international films for kids and teens.

Its goal is to raise the bar of what films for children and teens can achieve.

CICFF is an advocate for children, prioritizing their human rights and protecting their health and well-being. Films selected for the Festival are child- or teen-driven.

