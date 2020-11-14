Iran produces effective antiviral COVID-19 drug

A team of 40 Iranian researchers from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tarbiat Modares University has successfully developed an effective antiviral drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

The drug has been tested on a significant number of patients and is approved by Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).

According to the research team, all stages of mass production of this drug have been completed and it will soon be distributed among the pharmacies across the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken giant strides since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December 2020 in order to contain the disease.

Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education for Technology and Research Affairs Dr. Reza Malekzadeh announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and considerable success in the discovery and production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

