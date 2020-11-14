  1. Iran
Nov 14, 2020, 2:59 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 452 deaths, 11,203 cases in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 452 deaths, 11,203 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,203 COVID-19 infections and 452 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 749,525 with the death toll standing at 41,034.

According to Lari, 5,642 patients are in critical condition while 552,747 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,464,191 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 53,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,311,519 and recoveries amounting to 37,593,353.

FA/IRN 84109716

News Code 165869

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News