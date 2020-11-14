Iran COVID-19 update: 452 deaths, 11,203 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 749,525 with the death toll standing at 41,034.

According to Lari, 5,642 patients are in critical condition while 552,747 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,464,191 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 53,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,311,519 and recoveries amounting to 37,593,353.

