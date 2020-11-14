Mohammad Bana hospitalized with COVID-19

According to the Iranian Wrestling Federation, Bana is hospitalized in a medical center in Tehran.

He is the most successful coach in the history of Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling. Under his tutelage, Iranian wrestlers gained three historic gold medals at London 2012 Olympics.

His positive test came days after the national team's camp was shut down.

Iran, along with other countries, is experiencing a new spike in COVID-19 cases. Nearly 750,000 infections have been confirmed in Iran since the outbreak began with the death toll passing 41,000.

MAH/5071054