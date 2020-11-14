Gov. to apply fresh COVID19-related limitations across Iran

Speaking in the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani referred to the increasing trend of spreading coronavirus around the world.

Stating that today, many governments around the world have come up with the idea of putting an increase in restrictions again, he said, “Therefore, in recent weeks, we have begun to apply many fresh corona related restrictions across the country.”

Rouhani went on to say, “In recent weeks, first in 43 cities and then in 46 cities, 90 cities in total, we have expanded many restrictions and also last week, some new provinces have been added to such restrictions.”

According to President, the primary goal of the government is to make the Iranian people become more aware and more sensitive to the situation, caused by the pandemic, which has surpassed the normal condition.

He went on to say, “From next Saturday, on November 21, a plan on restrictions will be announced in a weekly manner and it will be implemented throughout the country without any exceptions.”

“Today, we made general decisions that the details of which will be finalized within this week and the spokesman of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus

will explain it to the people”, he added.

Iranian Presidential expressed hope that with the help of everyone and observance of health protocols, the country will overcome this unwelcome virus.

