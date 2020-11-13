New IAEA report proves Iran’s continued cooperation

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations says the new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency proves Tehran’s continued cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the new report shows the IAEA’s continued verification of the country's nuclear program.

Iran defeats Bosnia 2-0 in friendly

The Iranian National Football Team gained a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly match staged in Sarajevo on Thursday.

Showing a promising performance, Team Melli acquired its second consecutive victory under the tutelage of Croatian coach Dragan Skocic. Iran had won Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on October 28 in Tashkent.

IAEA report shows no proliferation concern over Iran activity

A senior Russian diplomat has reacted to the new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency over Iran’s activities, saying the report leaves no proliferation concern over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump virus more lethal than COVID-19: Iran OPEC governor

Iran’s OPEC governor says the impact of the economic terrorism imposed by Donald Trump Administration on Iran was more severe to its gas production than the coronavirus pandemic.

Intelligence Ministry busts ringleader of ASMLA terror group

Iranian intelligence forces have arrested a leader of the separatist group Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), which is regarded as a terrorist organization by Iran.

Iran’s support for Palestine ‘a matter of faith’

A senior member of Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement said the martyrdom of General Soleimani indicated that Iran's support for Palestine and the ideals of the Palestinian people is not political hypocrisy but a firm belief.

