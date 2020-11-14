Iran produces 13.9mn tons of steel ingot in H1

Islamic Republic of Iran produced 13.9 million tons of steel ingot in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

Five Iranian COVID-19 vaccines included in WHO's list: IFDA

Spokesman of Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) announced that five Iranian vaccines were included in the list of candidates of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Russia not ruling out possibility of US returning to JCPOA

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not turn down the possibility of the US returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Role of US in region ‘diminishing’: Expediency Council sec.

Expediency Council (EC) Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said that role of the United States is diminishing in the region.

COVID-19 claims 461 lives in the past 24 hours in Iran

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, claimed lives of other 461 people in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death tally to 40,582.

Iranian firms to build dam, water transmission lines in Syria

Under a Memorandum of Understanding inked between Iran and Syria, Iranian companies will construct dam and water transmission lines in Syria.

Iraqi defense min. to visit Iran for bilateral talks

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Saadoun will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the head of a high-ranking delegation of military commanders.

Iran, Ukraine eye broadening bilateral trade-economic ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Ukraine poised to enhance and expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Saudi King has no right to accuse Iran: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Saudi Arabia has no right to accuse Iran.

Adhering to intl. obligations, Iran’s expectation from US

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said that adherence to international commitments is Iran’s expectation from the new US administration.

