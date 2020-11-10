Palestine, main issue of Intl. Resistance Film Fest.

Due to the normalization of ties among the Zionist regime of Israel and some certain Arab countries, the 16th edition of the festival pays due attention to the issue of Palestine.

“The Survivor”, by late Iranian director Seifollah Daad’s 1995 drama on the Palestine issue, was named the best film at the Resistance International Film Festival.

The films including “The Glass Agency” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “From Karkheh to Rhein” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian, “The Survivor” by Seifollah Dad, “The Guardian” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “The_Fateful Day” by Shahram Assadi, “Journey to Chazabeh” by Rasoul Molaqolipour, “Track 123” by Narges Abyar, “The Earth Child” by Mohhamd Ali Basheh Ahanar, 'Villa Dwellers' by Monir Gheydi, “Kimia” by Ahmad-Reza Darvish, “Hoor on Fire” by Azizollah Hamidnejad competed in this section of the festival.

One of the main characteristics of Survivor was the resistance against the Zionist regime, social relations, and friendship.

This film also portrayed love and devotion to the homeland.

Dr. Saeid, his wife (Latifah), and their infant (Farhan) were living in Haifa in 1948. Dr. Saeid saw Shamoon, his Jewish childhood neighbor, and playmate, while Shamoon tried to bomb in a train and he informed police about the incident. Shamoon who empowered in Haifa decided to revenge on Dr. Saeid by trying to make him leave the city. Dr. Saeid’s defied Shamoon but his Mother (Safieh) came to Haifa to persuade him to leave the city.

Lastly, Dr. Saeid persuaded to leave the city with his family, but on their last day in Haifa, Israeli forces invade the city, and Dr. Saeid and his wife were killed. Farhan, who was the only survivor, remained alone in their home for three days. A Jewish family settled in their home and undertook Farhan’s guardian. Safieh entered the house as the nanny to release a survivor from the Jewish family. Although she did not deny her descent, she used a fake identity and denounced Farhan's parents to leave him alone in the home and evade their life. Safieh’s husband who was involving an armed fight against Israeli forces planned to bomb a train carried mostly Jewish people and troops. Safieh consented to help them by carrying the luggage containing bombs onboard. Shamoon, Farhan, and his Jewish guardians were among the passengers. As soon as Safieh's real identity revealed, Safieh leaped from the train to the ground. Although she injured critically the survivor remained healthy. In the last scene, the explosion Flash was visible while Safieh whispered Quran and hugged the survivor.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

