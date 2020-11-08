Iranian nation to continue resistance against US pressure

"The Iranian people, through their heroic resistance to the US’ economic war, have proved that Washington’s policy of maximum pressure is doomed to failure," Rouhani also said while addressing the 179th meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

The president added, "Now is the time to witness the promotion of security and development in the region in the shadow of cooperation and synergy between Iran and its neighbors.”

He further vowed the government’s all-out effort “to follow the path of stability and economic growth of the country with as much strength and speed as possible."

Referring to the government's economic plans, Rouhani stressed his administration will vigorously follow appropriate fiscal policies, including the control and directing of liquidity towards production and development of investment, in a bid to maintain the value of the national currency and to contribute to the domestic production and economic growth.

He also ordered the economy minister to continue selling government shares and surplus assets and issuing government bonds in accordance with the approved plan in order to improve financial and budgetary discipline.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to the US presidential election, saying that the future US administration should use the opportunity to make up for the mistakes of the past toward Iran.

“Iran has always adhered to its international commitments and considers constructive interaction with the world as its strategy,” Rouhani added, referring to the US’ lack of commitment to its international obligations, such as withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

MR/IRN84102354