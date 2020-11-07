“Resistance” only way to confront terrorists: Haddad Adel

Speaking in his meeting with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal on Saturday.

The former Parliament Speaker reiterated that ‘resistance and stand up against the United States’ is the only way to deal with the terrorists.

The two nations of Iran and Afghanistan are the countries with the same culture, he said, adding, “We do not feel any cultural duality with the Afghan people.”

Haddad Adel described the attack on Kabul University as a ‘very bitter and tragic incident’ and added, “The terrorist attack on the University and martyrdom of young students in the classroom show the hostility of criminal terrorists to science, culture and humanity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haddad Adel pointed to Taliban, ISIL terrorist group and other terrorists and added, “It is for ten years that Taliban, ISIL and other terrorists have deprived the oppressed people of Afghanistan of peace. According to the acknowledgement of Americans, all these terrorist groups have been orchestrated by the West in order to tarnish the image of Muslims throughout the world.”

Afghan envoy to Iran, for his part, expressed his thanks for sympathy of Director of Academy of Persian Language and Literature with the people of Afghanistan and added, “Sympathy and empathy of Iranian people and government, as a friendly and neighboring country with a common culture, was higher than other countries in various levels."

The Director of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel met and held talks with Afghan envoy to Iran at the venue of Afghanistan Embassy on Sat. to express his sympathy with the people and government of Afghanistan over the terrorist attack on Kabul University and signed the Memorial Book.

