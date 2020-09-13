Resistance Intl. Film Festival announces entry names

The films include “The Glass Agency” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “From Karkheh to Rhein” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian, “The Survivor” by Seifollah Dad, “The Guardian” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “The_Fateful Day” by Shahram Assadi, “Journey to Chazabeh” by Rasoul Molaqolipour, “Track 123” by Narges Abyar, “The Earth Child” by Mohhamd Ali Basheh Ahanar, 'Villa Dwellers' by Monir Gheydi, “Kimia” by Ahmad-Reza Darvish, “Hoor on Fire” by Azizollah Hamidnejad.

One film will win the prize by the selecting board which is comprising of Shafi Aqa-Mohamadian, Behrouz Esbati, Ebrahim Asqari, Habib Ahmadzadeh, Behrouz Afkhami, Davoud Amirian, Abdollah Bakideh, Habibollah Bahmani, Mohammad Pirhadi, Ali-Asqar Jafari, Azizollah Haji Mashhadi, Pouran Derakhshandeh, Hamid Dehqanpour, Reza Rastgar, Davould Rasolian, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, Mohsen Rouzbahani, Mahdi Sajadchi, Hossein Soltan Mohammadi, Mansour Sohrabpour,

Mohammad-Reza Sahrafeddin, Naser Shafaq, Javad Shamaqdari, Mohammad Sanati, Hossein Talabeigi, Alireza Aqelzadeh, Parviz Farsijani, Abbas Fateminevisi, Mohammad-Reza Faraji, Mohammad-Taqi Fahim, Ali-Akbar Qazi Nezam, Mohammad-Javad Kaseh-Saz, Pejman Lashkaripour, Mahdi Masoud Shahi, Hamid-Reza Modaqqeq, Ahmad-Reza Motamedi, Hadi Moqadam Doust, Kamran Maledi, and Seyed Ziya Hashemi.

The selecting board of the strength-length and short documentary sections are Asqar Bakhtiari, Reza Borji, Mostafa Dalaei, Mohammad Sadri, and Salim Qafori.

In the meantime, the selecting board of short fiction, animation, and video clip are Javad Ardakani, Hamid Bahmani, Mohammad-Ali Safora, Mohammad-Reza Arab, and Mohammad Hassan Niromand.

Paying attention to the content, structure, and attractiveness, and observing the fact that only one work from each filmmaker can be present in the festival, is one of the most important criteria for judging in this section.

International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

MR/PR