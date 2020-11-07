16th Resistance FilmFest starts process of selecting films

The second part of the festival is consists of "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

As per the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event was October 21, 2020.

According to the latest figure, so far more than 10,000 works have been sent to the different sections of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

FA/PR