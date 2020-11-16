Zionists’ first blow to UAE after normalization

The Emirati police arrested two Israelis on Sunday after catching them photographing a government facility in the city.

A number of Israelis in the UAE have confirmed the arrest, while a Zionist regime newspaper, Hayom, claimed the circumstances of the incident are not yet clear.

The UAE and the Israeli regime signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations in September, despite the widespread cautions and condemnations by the regional countries over the dangers of such an agreement.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital, view the deals as a betrayal of their cause.

Although Dubai police have denied the Zionists' arrest, some newspapers and media outlets believe that the denial comes to protect the UAE's face.

MNA/Anadolu