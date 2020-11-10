Iran’s trade with SCO member states hits $15bn in 7 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Monday and said, “About 30,356,787 tons of products, valued at $15,154,767,624, were traded between Islamic Republic of Iran and member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

From among 10 member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran’s maximum foreign trade volume was exchanged with China, standing at 17,834,121 tons of products, valued at $9,545,599,065, he reiterated.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 24,831,383 tons of products, valued at $8,039,506, to 10 member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, IRICA spokesman highlighted.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran imported 5,525,404 tons of products from SCO’s member states, valued at $7,114,873,118, from March 21 to Oct. 22.

Iran’s maximum products were exported to China, valued at $4,403,220,892, he said, adding, “In this period, Tajikistan accounted for minimum export share of Iranian products, valued at $9,552,807.”

Iran’s total foreign trade value in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) hit $38.278 billion.

Total volume of products exchanged between Iran and SCO’s member states hit 85 million tons from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 17.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Pakistan, and India are permanent members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Islamic Republic of Iran joined this Organization in 2005 as observer.

