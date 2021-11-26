Iran Military Attaché meets Qatari Armed Forces Chief

Iranian Military Attache to Qatar Colonel Mohamed Reza Alihashi met and held talks with HE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Qatar Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad al-Nabit on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by ranking officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.

According to a Qatari source, during the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations.

Earlier in June, the Iranian President had told Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar that "collective security" is a key part of the new government's "regional foreign policy doctrine" that can bring "peace and stability" to countries in the region.

RHM/14000905000061