  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2021, 1:40 PM

Iran Military Attaché meets Qatari Armed Forces Chief

Iran Military Attaché meets Qatari Armed Forces Chief

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Military Attache to Qatar and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Qatar discussed the ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations.

Iranian Military Attache to Qatar Colonel Mohamed Reza Alihashi met and held talks with HE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Qatar Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad al-Nabit on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by ranking officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.

According to a Qatari source, during the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations.

Earlier in June, the Iranian President had told Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar that "collective security" is a key part of the new government's "regional foreign policy doctrine" that can bring "peace and stability" to countries in the region.

RHM/14000905000061

News Code 181097
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181097/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News