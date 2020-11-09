Gen. Soleimani's assassination White House strategic mistake

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with UK ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire.

Criticizing the arbitrary actions and violations of peace and security by the United States and some of its allies, Amir-Abdollahian cited the use of terrorism as a tool and attempts to divide Muslim countries in the region as factors that violate the process of world peace and energy security.

Referring to Iran's important role in helping Syria and Iraq to fight against terrorism, he said, "Lt. Gen. Soleimani was an international hero in the fight against terrorism who played a major role in the security of the region and the world."

"His assassination by the US was a strategic mistake of the White House," he added.

Emphasizing the need for peace and security in the region, including Yemen, he noted, "Given the continuing killing of the oppressed and defenseless people of Yemen, establishing a ceasefire and ending this deplorable situation and stopping the sale of weapons in the Yemeni war is a necessity."

He also stressed the need for a political solution in all critical countries in the region, citing systematic human rights abuses in Bahrain.

Elsewhere in his remark, Amir-Abdollahian praised the continuation of the commission talks between the two countries' parliaments but criticized the slow pace of cooperation, including Britain's delay in implementing its commitments.

He called the opening of the banking channel and the flow of commercial transactions part of London's commitments, saying, "The fact that some officials in London not only do not fulfill their obligations to Iran but also attribute baseless accusations to the Islamic Republic of Iran, is considered unconstructive behavior in the course of relations between the two countries."

"There are good capacities in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Kingdom that can help strengthen cooperation as well as accelerate and facilitate relations between the two countries," he noted referring to the readiness of businessmen of the two countries to increase the level of cooperation.

Rob Macaire, for his part, said that the British Embassy in Tehran will make every effort to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries' parliaments.

Referring to US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, he added, "We are in a complicated situation after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, but nevertheless, Britain has always declared its support for the nuclear deal."

He referred to the Yemen crisis, saying, "We support a political solution in Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran can play a role in creating peace and security in the region."

Rob Macaire stressed the need for Iran to negotiate and adhere to the JCPOA but Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran's unilateral adherence to the JCPOA is not sustainable and acceptable.

"Tehran has always considered diplomatic negotiations a useful way, but negotiations to negotiate a repetitive game is fruitless," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

ZZ/IRN84103799