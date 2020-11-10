Envoy advises US to punish perpetrators of killing Iran cmdr.

Speaking during a meeting of Human Rights Council (HRC) on Tue., Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh reminded Americans to punish the perpetrators of assassinating Iran’s tog general martyr Qassem Soleimani.

In a session of periodic review of human rights situation in the United States during a meeting of Human Rights Council, he made the following 10 recommendations to the United States:

Terminating widespread and systematic racism against coloreds, especially blacks in the US,

Stopping arbitrary killings and murdering all over the world especially by drones,

Punishing perpetrators of assassination of Iran’s top general martyr Qassem Soleimani and his companions,

Stopping unilateral actions and illegal sanctions against other countries, because, these moves cause widespread human rights violation.

Effective cooperation with the UN Special Rapporteur on unilateral actions,

Terminating arbitrary detention and harassment of Iranian nationals abroad under the pretext of political activities and violation of illegal US sanctions,

Cooperating with the International Criminal Court in prosecuting and punishing members of the US Army who have committed war crimes against humanity in Afghanistan and other countries,

Stopping the complicity and collaboration in committing war crimes and widespread human right violations in Yemen and Palestine by the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia

Stopping arms sales to countries that are systematically and extensively violating human and humanitarian rights in wars against countries such as Yemen and Palestine

Stopping inhumane treatment with migrants including separating migrant children from their parents and keeping them in cages

