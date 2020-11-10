Iran considering Afghanistan's security as its own security

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons.

Referring to the continuous support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the friendly people of Afghanistan and the important position of Afghanistan in the foreign policy of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Afghanistan's transition from the status quo will certainly be possible with the cooperation of neighboring countries and influential regional and global actors."

"The constitution of Afghanistan and the existing democratic structures must be protected in the context of inter-Afghan negotiations," he added.

He referred to the recent activities of terrorist leaders and groups, especially ISIL, in Afghanistan, saying, "Unfortunately, the United States is taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan. While the US pretends the support of the peace process, some US troops are smuggling drugs from Bagram Airport."

"We consider the security of Afghanistan as our own security and region's," he noted, adding, "We support any UN action to establish security, peace and prosperity in this important neighboring country."

Referring to the holding of three parliamentary sessions of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul, he said, "Speakers and members of parliament in neighboring countries also play an important role in contributing to the peace, security and stability process in Afghanistan."

Deborah Lyons, for her part, referred to the history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and UNAMA in support of the peace process in Afghanistan, saying, "As Afghanistan's neighbor and a strategically influential country in the region, Iran has always been instrumental in supporting the Afghan people."

"Iran's support for Afghan refugees and displaced persons and its assistance in building Afghanistan's roads and energy supply is commendable," she added.

She highlighted, "We need the help of all parties, neighboring countries and international organizations to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and to improve the economic conditions to motivate the people of this country."

"It is expected that regional actors and neighboring countries will help further and better advance the negotiation process," Lyons added.

