Iran informing US over its ballistic revenge Zionists' lie

The special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs condemned and dismissed the false news quoted him as saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran had informed the United States before attacking the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq."

Such baseless news published, especially, by Zionist media are not true at all, Amir Abdulloian stressed.

“I only have said that launching 13 ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Assad, the US strategic airbase in Iraq was simply taking revenge over the terrorist attack on the automobile of Lt. General Soleimani and his companions" he explained.

"Also, I stated that a harsh revenge is on the way”, Amir-Abdollahian added.

RHM/5066442