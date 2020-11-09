Europe waiting to renew talks with US about Iran

We are waiting for negotiations with Washington on Iran, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told public radio Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

He warned that the differences between the United States and Europe over Iran and the JCPOA must end, otherwise negotiations and efforts will not bear fruit.

Maas noted that it is very difficult to reach a conclusion when the United States pursues a policy of maximum pressure and Europe prefers the negotiating approach.

"We need to come back together on this," Maas said.

With Biden in the office, there will certainly be a debate in the United States as to whether they should return to the existing agreement or possibly consider a broader one, he said.

