US should end arbitrary detention, harassing Iranian citizens

Speaking in a session of periodical review of situation of human rights in the United States during a meeting of Human Rights Council on Tue., Kazem Gharibabadi stressed the need to end arbitrary detentions and harassment of Iranian nationals abroad under the pretext of political activities and violation of illegal US sanctions.

Gharibabadi called on the United States to terminate widespread and systematic racism against coloreds especially the black people in the US, to stop arbitrary killing in various parts of the world especially by drones and also to punish the perpetrators of assassination of Iran’s top general martyr Qassem Solaimani and his companions.

He also called on the United States to cease unilateral actions and illegal sanctions imposed against other countries, saying that illegal US sanctions will cause widespread human rights violation.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations also reminded US to cooperate with the International Criminal Court to prosecute members of US Army who have committed war crimes against humanity in Afghanistan and other countries, to stop complicity in war crimes and widespread human rights abuses in Yemen and Palestine by the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia as well as to halt arms sales to countries that systematically and extensively violate human rights and humanitarian rights in wars against countries such as Yemen and Palestine.

