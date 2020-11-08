Violation of intl. treaties shaped Trump's policies

In a tweet on Sunday, Es’hagh Jahangiri wrote, "Finally, with the announcement of the US election results, the era of Trump and his adventurous and belligerent team came to an end."

"Violations of international treaties ranging from the environment to economic and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people and support for terrorism and racism shaped Trump's policies," he added.

"Iranian people, who resisted Trump's policy of maximum pressure, will not forget the suffering caused by the widespread disruption of their livelihoods, the lack of access to medicine for patients, and the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani," Jahangiri said.

"I hope that we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States and a return to law and international obligations and respect for nations," he added.

After days of vote-counting, US media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential Election on Saturday. This is while incumbent President Donald Trump has rejected Biden's claim of victory, noting that the "election is far from over". The Trump campaign has vowed to pursue several lawsuits in some states, noting that there has been extensive voter fraud in the country.

