World waiting for US to abandon bullying: Zarif

In a tweet on Sunday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.

Deeds matter most

Iran's record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy.”

After days of vote-counting, US media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential Election on Saturday. This is while incumbent President Donald Trump has rejected Biden's claim of victory, noting that the "election is far from over". The Trump campaign has vowed to pursue several lawsuits in some states, noting that there has been extensive voter fraud in the country.

