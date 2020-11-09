Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran informing US over its ballistic revenge Zionists' lie

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dismissed the false news of some Zionist media quoted him as saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran had been informed the United States before attacking the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq.

The special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs condemned and dismissed the false news quoted him as saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran had informed the United States before attacking the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq."

Iranian FM holds meeting with his Chilean counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Chilean counterpart in La Paz on Sunday, conferring on the expansion of bilateral relations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in La Paz to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Bolivian President.

Biden should compensate all US damages against Iran: Spox

Saeed Khatib Zadeh stressed that Joe Biden must compensate all US damages against the Iranian nation, stop the economic war against Iran and respect all legal paths and international agreements.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Speaker made some remarks in reaction to the US presidential election result and the next US administration’s commitment to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Afghanistan’s internal problems, due to foreign interference

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that internal problems of Afghanistan are due to the interference of foreign countries.

Speaking in his meeting with the Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Affairs Deborah Lyons on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati reiterated that a major part of the internal problems of Afghanistan is due to the interference of foreigners.

US's Pompeo to be on ash heap of history soon: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a reaction to the US Secretary of State’s outrageous tweet emphasized that Mike Pompeo will be on the ash heap of history soon.

“Fully understandable that @SecPompeo is furious about having to leave Foggy Bottom after 2.5yrs of one embarrassing failure after the other. Max pressure failed, & so have the outlaw charlatans behind it. Soon he'll be on ash heap of history, as proud Iranian ppl stand tall,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Next US president should remove all anti-Iran sanctions

The secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council urged the next US president to remove all unilateral sanctions that have been imposed against the Iranian nation.

“The US’ president-elect should remove all the sanctions as soon as possible and apologize to the Iranian nation for Washington’s past actions,” Mohsen Rezaei tweeted on Sunday.

Trump admin. could be a lesson for new White House leaders

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff said that Trump administration could be a lesson for new leaders of the White House, referring to Trump’s defeat in US 2020 Presidential Election.

Iranian nation to continue resistance against US pressure

President Hassan Rouhani once again stressed that the Iranian nation will continue to withstand the pressures until the US surrenders to law.

"The Iranian people, through their heroic resistance to the US’ economic war, have proved that Washington’s policy of maximum pressure is doomed to failure," Rouhani also said while addressing the 179th meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran completes clinical study on four COVID-19 herbal drugs

Head of Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) said that the country completed the clinical studies on four herbal medicines for the COVID-19 for the first time in the world.

Iran COVID-19 update: 459 deaths, 9,236 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 9,236 COVID-19 infections and 459 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 682,486 with the death toll standing at 38,291.

