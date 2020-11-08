American people reject 'bullying' doctrine

In a tweet on Sunday, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the end of Trump is not a surprise but a predestined event.

"Majority of Americans put an end to a doctrine that believes in bullying and coercion as the solution to all problems," he added.

"Is the elected government aware that under the frame of his [Trump] picture in the White House it should be written: 'A lesson for the future', instead of 'the 45th President'."

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was announced as the 46th President of the United States last night by US media outlets.

Biden is to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

The announcement of the victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump rejected the victory of his Democratic rival in the presidential election, claiming that Biden has not won in any state and that the election is far from over.

