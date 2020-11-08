Trump admin. could be a lesson for new White House leaders

In his tweet on Sunday, Mahmoud Vaezi wrote, “Trump Administration’s four years of harmful foreign policy could be a lesson for new White House leaders to take the opportunity to change the course and correct US misguided and wrong policies.”

The defeat of Trump and the welcome of American people and most of the world countries of this event means that the era of unilateralism, extremism, tension, violation of commitments and also a violation of rights of nations is over,” he wrote.

