'The Sun' among best predictions to shine at Oscars

Variety magazine published a list of films that have the chance to shine at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021 and Iranian film 'The Sun' is among this list.

The first ten selected titles of Variety are as follows:

‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

‘I'm No Longer Here’ by Fernando Frias (Mexico)

‘Two Of Us’ by Filippo Meneghetti (France)

‘My Little Sister’ by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond (Switzerland)

‘Night of the Kings’ by Philippe Lacôte (Ivory Coast)

‘Dear Comrades!’ by Andrey Konchalovskiy (Russia)

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ by Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

‘A Sun’ by Chung Mong-hong (Taiwan)

‘The Sun’ by Majid Majidi (Iran)

‘Charlatan’ by Agnieszka Holland (Czech Republic)

'The Sun' is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a timely turn of events, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden underground treasure. However, in order to gain access to the tunnel where the treasure is buried, Ali and his gang have first to enrol at the near Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The film was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

It has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rouhollah Zamani, the actor of the film has won Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'The Sun'.

It has been screened at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy and was selected to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

The film has been selected to represent Iran in the best foreign-language film category of the Oscars.

With an Oscar history of 3 nominations, 2 wins and 25 submissions, Majidi has come ninth on variety’s list of predicted nominees for his ‘The Sun’.

