33rd ICFF award winners announced

According to the 33rd ICFF Public Relations Office, the winners of the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in different sections were announced and awarded in a ceremony held at Tehran’s Book Garden.

International Section Awards:

CIFEJ Special Award, received by Ralf Kukula and Matthias Bruhn for “Fritzi (A Revolutionary Tale)”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor in Animated Short Film Section, received by Maryam Kashkoulinia for “The Eleventh Step”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor in Short Fiction Film Section, received by Abdenoure Ziane for “Summer Fasting”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor in Technical Achievement Section, received by Abbas Askari for “Loopetou”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Acting, received by Rouhollah Zamani for his role in “The Sun”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Screenplay, received by Arvind Sivakumaran and Vijay K. Patel from India for writing “The Other Side of the River”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Directing, received by Majid Majidi for “The Sun”

Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Picture, received by Majid Majidi and Amir Banan for “The Sun”

Special Jury Award, received by Fereydoun Najafi for “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”

Special Young Jury Award, received by Ralf Kukula and Matthias Bruhn for “Fritzi (A Revolutionary Tale)”

Special Awards:

UNICEF Section Award, to “After the Incident” directed by Pouria Heidari and produced by Shahab Hosseini

Corona-Narrative Section Special Award, to Mohammad MehdiFekrian for the great care he showed regarding healthcare workers and heroes and for directing the short “The Last Visit”

Special Director’s Award, to Roghayyeh Tavakkoli for paying attention to resistance culture and her tangible interpretation of that in the film “Mehran”

Special Director’s Award, to “Loopetou” producer, Mohammad-Hossein Sadeghi for being innovative in business and boosting the motion picture industry

Zaven Ghokasian Section:

Zaven Ghokasian Award went to Majid Majidi for “The Sun”

Web Series Section:

Diploma of Honor to Ali Derakhshi for the series “COVID-19”

Behnam Mohammadi Award:

Golden Butterfly, received by “Mehran” director, RoghayyehTavakkoli, for her appreciative look at Iranian soldiers’ sacrifices throughout the Imposed War

National Section Awards:

Golden Butterfly for Best Animated Short Film, to MaryamKashkoulinia for “The Eleventh Step”

Golden Butterfly for Best Short Fiction Film, to Reza Nejati fordirecting “The Driver”

Golden Butterfly for Best Feature Film, to Mohammad Salehinejad for directing “Cocoon and Butterfly”

Golden Butterfly for Best Technical / Artistic Achievement, to Keivan Moghaddam for the Scenic Design of “The Sun”

Golden Butterfly for Best Acting, to Mohammadreza Alivar for his role in “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”

Golden Butterfly for Best Screenplay, to Fereydoun Najafi for writing “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”

Golden Butterfly for Best Directing, to Majid Majidi for “The Sun”

Golden Butterfly for Best Picture, received by Majid Barzegar(producer) for “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”

Special Jury Award, to Mahin Javaherian for directing “Ba’le”

Special Young Jury Award, to Nadereh Torkamani for “The Playful”

ZZ/PR