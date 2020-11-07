New US govt. has no sanctions for worsening situation in Iran

In reaction to US 2020 Presidential Election, Ali Rabiei in a note on Sat. pointed to the maximum pressures exerted by the US administration against Iran and added, “Maximum pressure has come to its end and any government in the United States no longer has sanctions to worsen the situation in Iran.”

“At the time of writing this note when the outcome of US 2020 Presidential Election has not yet been decided, apart from who will take over the presidency in the United States, one can review once again the origins of its principled policies that both Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian President emphasized it last week although the methodology indicates the ousting of the hated president. The Leader noted that whoever becomes President of the United States will not affect our policies. President Rouhani also reminded that we do not care who is elected in the United States, but the behavior of the United States is important for us.”

During the years when the Trump administration, with his selfish, belligerent and hateful nature and the most inhumane group in the White House came together, they withdrew from JCPOA and incited a number of countries in the region and imposed unilateral and illegal sanctions on Iranian people, so that Iran’s solution to terminate this lawlessness was unbelievably simple, he added.

In spite of all hardships created for the nation and government, Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it will adhere to its principled policy in defending security concurrent with people's livelihood, and will continue to stand by that principle and treaty firmly, government spokesman added.

The United States can return to a wise policy while respecting the civilized will to enjoy well-being, health and security of Iranians and at the same time and distance itself from today’s belligerent policies of the White House. This path will also benefit the world peace and security and people of the region, Rabiei said.

