American people said no to Trump racism, lawlessness

Speaking in his presser on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei made some remarks over the US presidential election and he considered it as one of the important events in the international arena during last week.

Stating that Iran’s position towards American leaders is always clear, he said, “As we have repeatedly emphasized, what matters to the Islamic Republic of Iran is the policies of the US government, not the politicians and presidents themselves.”

He went on to say, “The results of the US election revealed that the American people said no to racism, sexism, lawlessness and global problems.”

American people are well aware that the inhumane actions of the US government over the past four years have seriously tarnished the image and position of the United States, Rabiei explained.

Today, people of the world are also happy with the American people's choice to say no to the anti-global policies of the Trump administration, he said.

Government Spokesman, also, expressed hope that the next administration will deserve the vote of the people and also, learn a lesson from the previous government in terms of violating international treaties and agreements.

